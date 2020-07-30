Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Kerala government issued an order on Thursday allowing asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Thiruvananthapuram to undergo treatment from their homes.

The order has been issued only for Thiruvananthapuram at present. The city currently has more than 3,000 COVID patients.

"All COVID-19 Positive Asymptomatic Patients may be allowed to stay in isolation in a suitable residential facility if he/she has at least an independent room with toilet facility. This would be subject to verification by Ward level committee of the residential dwelling" the order by Thiruvananthapuram district collector said.

Existing CFLTC facilities may be provided for those who are in need of isolation as per COVID-19 management protocol and for those who voluntarily opt for CFLTC if he/she does not have isolation facility at home.

Out of the total 21,797 cases, the state currently has 10,364 active cases. Of them, 11,365 have recovered, while 68 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union health ministry said. (ANI)

