Jaipur, July 30: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he would want those unhappy MLAs to attend the assembly session from August 14 pointing out they are elected on Indian National Congress symbol. He further said that it is his responsibility to ensure that all party workers are standing with the government. Rajasthan Assembly Session From August 14, Governor Kalraj Mishra Approves Ashok Gehlot Govt's Proposal.

"I still want that those unhappy MLAs should attend the assembly session as they've been elected on Congress symbol. It's my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public," Gehlot said. Sachin Pilot Congratulates Govind Singh Dotasara on Taking Charge As Rajasthan Congress Chief, Read Tweet.

ANI Tweet:

"I'm happy that Governor finally accepted my request to call the Assembly session sooner as any more delay could have resulted in further horse-trading. Everyone knows horse-trading took place but that won't affect us, we will complete our full term," the Chief Minister said.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday issued an order to start the Assembly session from August 14, ending the tussle between Gehlot and the Raj Bhawan. The order directs the government to follow the guidelines such as social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The Rajasthan government went into crisis after the rebellion by Gehlot's deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. The Chief Minister has been maintaing that the ruling government has the majority support.

