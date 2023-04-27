Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) Three parked cars were damaged in Kalyan in Thane district after a bus broke the retaining wall of a housing complex on Thursday, a police official said.

The bus had dropped passengers near the housing complex and was proceeding onward when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a slope, a Khadakpada police station official said.

"It broke the retaining wall of a housing society and crashed into three cars parked near the wall. No one was injured in the incident," he added.

