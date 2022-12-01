Palghar, Dec 1 (PTI) Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing garbage disposal trucks of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district and selling them as scrap, a police official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Bihar at It Again! Two Km Road Stolen in Banka, Miscreants Sow Wheat Crops Over To Hide Theft.

The arrested persons are from Parbhani, Senior Inspector Sahuraj Ranavare of the Crime Unit II (Vasai) told PTI.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death in Sadar Bazar, Two Juveniles Arrested.

"After receiving complaints about garbage disposal trucks getting stolen, we began checking CCTV footage and zeroed in on the three. We have detected theft cases involving two trucks each in Vasai and Achole police station limits," he said.

"We have recovered parts of three trucks. The accused had removed the engine, clutch plate, gearbox and tyre, all cumulatively valued at Rs 5.40 lakh. Four offences were registered against one of the accused in Navi Mumbai and Parbhani police stations," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)