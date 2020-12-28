Panaji, Dec 28 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly possessing banned MDMA drug worth Rs 8.50 lakh at Dona Paula near here in Goa, police said on Monday.

Police also impounded a high-end car which was used by the accused trio to transport the drug, a Goa Police spokesperson said.

The accused, who were arrested on Sunday, are identified as Ayan Ali Khan (42), who hails from Hyderabad, and Valentine Perreira (35) and Strome Fernandes (27), both from Mumbai, he said.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI

