New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Rohini district police busted three illegal hookah bars and apprehended 103 persons including managers and owners for violating COVID-19 lockdown and other norms.

The police team got a tip-off about the joints operating in violation of COVID-19 lockdown norms and conducted raids on them in Sector-8, Rohini. The team recovered 41 hookahs, 17 bottles of beer, and other kinds of liquor, in the raid.

The police registered three separate cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and other relevant sections of the law on Monday. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)