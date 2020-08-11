Mumbai, August 11: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa recovered from coronavirus and was discharged from the hospital in Bengaluru on Monday. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, is on ventilator support after undergoing brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, where he was admitted on Monday morning after testing positive for coronavirus disease.

The floods and torrential rains over the past few days have killed 12 people and caused a loss of Rs 3,500-4,000 crore to Karnatakainformed Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Monday.

The global total coronavirus cases surpass 20 million, according to a Reuters tally. Lebanon's prime minister Hassan Diab announced his government's resignation amid popular outrage over the deadly Beirut port explosion.

In the other big news of Monday, Sachin Pilot met with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the first time since he launched his revolt a month ago, calling a truce to end the Rajasthan Congress government's survival crisis.

