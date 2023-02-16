Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) A woman, her minor daughter and a security guard were injured when a man allegedly attacked them with a sickle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Mega National Tribal Festival in Delhi Today.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Wednesday when the 32-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were at their farmhouse in Dohala Pada hamlet and a probe was on to ascertain the motive behind the attack, an official from Murbad police station said.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Clash Erupt Between Two Groups Over ‘Toran Dwar’ Installation in Front of Mosque in Palamu, Section 144 Imposed.

A security guard who rushed to rescue the woman and her daughter was also attacked by the accused, he said.

The three injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Ulhasnagar, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including attempt to murder, the official said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)