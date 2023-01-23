New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Three additional judges of the Kerala High Court were on Monday elevated as permanent judges, the law ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said Justices Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen, Viju Abraham and Mohammed Nias Chovvakkaran Puthiyapurayil, additional judges of the Kerala High Court, will be judges of the Kerala High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

