Bahraich (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) Three people were killed and as many injured on Sunday when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Bahraich-Gonda highway under the Kotwali police station limits, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh told reporters that an autorickshaw collided with a truck parked on the road near Chilwaria, killing three passengers.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 23rd Roza of Ramadan on April 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

The deceased, identified as Chandrika Prasad, Anuj Tiwari and Zafarulla, died on the spot, said the officer, adding they were street hawkers.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Bahraich Medical College, police said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan, Gujarat Govts To Install Bird Divertors To Protect Endangered Great Indian Bustard, Lesser Florican.

The officer said police have seized the autorickshaw and the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)