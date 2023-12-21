New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Three Congress MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the remainder of the Winter session for their "unruly behaviour".

Three Congress MPs DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath were suspended from the Lok Sabha taking the total number of members of the Lower House against whom such action has been taken to 100.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion for the suspension of DK Suresh, Deepak Baij and Nakul Nath.

"This House having taken serious note of misconduct of Deepak Baij, DK Suresh, Nakul Nath in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair through the display of placards, entering into the Well of the House...may be suspended from the House for the remaining session," Joshi said.

This brings the total number of members suspended from both houses of the Parliament to 146.

The three suspensions come after the Lok Sabha on Wednesday suspended two more opposition MPs for showing placards in the House.

Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Ariff of the CPI(M) were suspended for misconduct after a resolution moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi was adopted by the House.

Earlier a total of 143 MPs -- 97 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha were suspended for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, while they were demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident.

Moreover, the Congress leaders were part of the suspended MPs' march from the Parliament building to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of opposition lawmakers, who were demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the December 13 security breach incident.

The security breach happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. Two people--Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D--jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Outside parliament, in another incident, two protestors -- Neelam (42) and Amol (25) -- protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four, facing charges under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were sent to seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on December 14, which is set to expire today. Delhi Police is likely to seek further custody of the accused.

Following the Incident, Delhi Police had also arrested two more persons namely Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in the case. On December 15, a Delhi court sent Lalit Jha to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation. (ANI)

