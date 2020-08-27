Mumbai, Aug 27 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 2,740 on Thursday with three new patients coming to light, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Of 2,740 COVID-19 patients recorded in the slum- dominated area, 2,383 have already recovered, he said.

Also Read | Only 24 Percent of Indian Households Have Internet Facility to Access E-education: UNICEF.

The area, known as Asia's largest slum, has now 97 active coronavirus cases, he added.

The BMC has stopped disclosing the death toll in the area since June.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: 12-Year-Old Girl, 70-Year-Old Woman Killed, Rescue Operation Underway in Byculla, Says BMC.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)