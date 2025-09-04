Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended three operatives involved in a cross-border organised arms & narco-hawala network, informed the DGP Punjab Police.

The gang was smuggling heroin and weapons from Pakistan and had an active presence in the border areas of Punjab.

Also Read | New GST Rates: Goods and Services Reforms Can Further Lower Inflation, Allow RBI To Cut Repo Rate by Another 25 Basis Points in 2025s Points.

Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused, Harpreet Singh & Gurpal Singh, who earlier went to Malaysia, are linked with cross-border smugglers. On their disclosure, police recovered 2.02 kg of Heroin and two .30 bore pistols, according to the police.

Their associate Ranjodh Singh is also arrested with two pistols and ₹3.5 Lakh drug money, which was meant to be routed via hawala.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Landslide: 7 Kashmiris Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Strikes Kullu District, CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief (Watch Video).

Recovery: 2.02 Kg Heroin, 4 Pistols (including 1 Glock 9MM), ₹3.5 Lakh drug money.

A case is registered at PS Gate Hakiman, and further investigation is underway to expose the complete nexus.

The Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling narco-terror and organised crime networks to safeguard Punjab.

On September 3, in a major blow to terrorist networks, the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, arrested two key associates of foreign-based terrorist Lakhvir Singh alias Landa Harike and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky and Harpreet Singh alias Prince, and authorities have recovered one .32 calibre pistol, one .315 calibre pistol, and nine live cartridges from their possession.

In a social media post on X, the Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In a major blow to terrorist networks, Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with @TarnTaranPolice, arrests two key associates of foreign-based terrorist Lakhvir Singh @ Landa Harike -- Vikramjit Singh @ Vicky and Harpreet Singh @ Prince and recover One .32 caliber pistol and One .315 caliber pistol and 9 live cartridges."

According to the police, both arrested individuals have a criminal background, with cases under attempt to murder, NDPS Act, Arms Act, and snatching.According to the police, Vikramjit Singh, a proclaimed offender, was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Tarn Taran in March 2024 and had been absconding since then. His accomplice, Ajaypal, was earlier arrested by Tarn Taran Police after a brief exchange of fire in March 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)