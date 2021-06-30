Kurukshetra, Jun 30 (PTI) Three people were found murdered here in three separate incidents, police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, in the complaint given to the police, one Hardev Singh said his younger brother Amarjeet Singh (43) left home on a scooter on Tuesday evening for personal work.

When Amarjeet did not reach home till around 10 pm, the family went out to look for him, the complainant said.

Hardev told the police that later they found his body lying in the drain in front of the NIT gate.

Police said the deceased's neck was cut by a sharp weapon and injury marks were visible on the left side of the head and abdomen.

Hardev Singh has named three people behind the murder of his brother.

In another incident, one Vikram in a complaint to the police said that his younger brother, 23-year-old Pawan Kumar, was killed on Tuesday allegedly by three youths who ran a liquor shop near the railway line.

Vikram said his brother was hit by a brick on his head and later stabbed in the stomach and chest.

In the third case, the body of one Ravikant Sharma, resident of Amin village, was found on his bed in the room of his farm with wounds inflicted with sharp weapons.

The police have launched investigations by registering three separate cases in this regard.

