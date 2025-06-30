Bhubaneswar, Jun 30 (PTI) Three empty wagons of a goods train on Monday derailed in a yard near Cuttack railway station in Odisha, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said, adding that the wagons jumped the tracks around 8.30 am and the loop line in the yard has been affected.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A relief train with machines, material and manpower has already been mobilised and the loop line in the yard will be restored soon, he said.

The main line (Bhadrak-Cuttack-Visakhapatnam) remains clear and operational. Train movement towards Pradeep is also not affected, he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)