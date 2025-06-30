Kolkata, June 30: The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today's lottery game will be declared after each round is completed. The speculative lottery comprises eight rounds, also called "bazis". The Kolkata Fatafat Result will be published on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Participants taking part in the lottery can check today's Kolkata Fatafat lottery game's winning numbers in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of June 30, 2025, displayed below.

Organised by the civic authorities of Kolkata, the Satta Matka-style Kolkata Fatafat demands participants to be present in the city to take part in the lottery game. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is played throughout the day, and the results are declared every one and a half hours. Each "bazi" of the Kolkata Fatafat provides lottery players an opportunity to win prizes while making predictions. Stay tuned to know the winning numbers of June 30 mentioned in the Kolkata FF Result Chart below. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 29, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 30, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 789 4

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

The speculative lottery is legal and regulated by the local authorities. It is exclusively played in Kolkata. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery game begins with the first round played before 10 AM and ends with the last round completed by 8:30 PM. The Satta Matka-type Kolkata FF lottery requires players to select numbers and place bets. From buying tickets to placing bets and awaiting the outcome of their predictions, lottery players look forward to taking part in the speculative lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Did you know the Kolkata FF lottery is a popular daily lottery game in India? Lottery enthusiasts who will be playing the Kolkata Fatafat lottery for the first time can watch YouTube tutorials to learn how the Satta Matka-based lottery game works. Lotteries are legal in 13 states nationwide, including West Bengal, where Kolkata FF is currently underway. That said, there is a ban on betting and gambling in India.

