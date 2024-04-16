Indore, Apr 16 (PTI) Three workers sustained burn injuries in an explosion at a firecracker factory in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

As per preliminary information, the explosion occurred when the workers were making 'sutli' bombs in a shed-like structure at the factory, about 5 km from Amba Chandan village, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Choudhary said.

The trio have been admitted to Choithram Hospital in Indore, he said.

One of the injured labourers is from Indore, while the others were from Yavatmal district in neighbouring Maharashtra, the official said.

Officials from the police and local administration have reached the spot and started a probe, he said, adding that the cause for the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The DSP said the initial investigation has revealed that the factory was run by one Shakir Khan, a resident of Rau town adjacent to Indore.

A probe is on to find out if Khan has a license to run the factory, he said.

Indore collector Ashish Singh visited the hospital to inquire about the injured workers.

"Around 12 to 13 people were working in eight isolated sheds on the factory campus in a forested area. There was an explosion in one of these sheds, and three workers were injured," he said.

There were fire extinguishers in the factory premises, he said.

Investigations are on to find out the circumstances that led to the explosion, the official said.

