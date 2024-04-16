New Delhi, April 16: Aditya Srivastava, a native of Lucknow, made his family proud by topping the prestigious Civil Services Examinations 2023. Aditya occupied the All India Rank 1 in the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. Aditya Srivastava along with Animesh Pradhan and Ananya Reddy secured the top three ranks in civil services examinations.

Aditya’s family members are elated and ecstatic over his feat and for topping the country’s ‘most difficult’ examination. Speaking to IANS, his family said that they are full of joy and happiness over Aditya’s achievements and also informed that he worked very hard for this. Aditya’s father told IANS, “I am feeling very happy. He has worked very hard since childhood. Our dreams are fulfilled. We couldn’t believe it.” UPSC Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava Secures First Rank in Civil Services Exam, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy Get 2nd and 3rd Ranks Respectively.

Aditya Srivastava’s Family Overjoyed

Lucknow resident Aditya Srivastava topped UPSC. His father spoke about all his achievements, says, 'He is very much happy.' pic.twitter.com/doOd7TbIC7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 16, 2024

He also said that they didn’t expect him to top the examinations and this news took them by complete surprise. Speaking to IANS, he said, “Aditya called and informed me that the result was unexpected. I thought he ranked within the top 50, but he replied that he was AIR 1.” He also informed that Aditya cleared many national-level competitions including NTS, Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) and Regional Mathematical Olympiad and this made them believe that he would be able to crack the UPSC exam but didn’t anticipate him topping the exams. UPSC Civil Services Result 2023: CSE Final Result Expected to Be Out Soon, Know Steps to Check Score at upsc.gov.in.

Aditya’s father also said that he was interested in cricket and music apart from studies, however, he stopped all this before the examinations to keep himself focused and not getting distracted. UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava has also been excellent in academics. He scored 95 per cent marks in Class 12th examinations and then went to study in the IITs. He pursued B Tech and M Tech at IIT Kanpur and also fetched the gold medal, as per the information shared by his family.

