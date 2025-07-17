Pilibhit (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Two tigers attacked villagers in separate incidents within a span of three hours in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Thursday morning, killing one woman and injuring two others, officials said.

According to police, the attacks took place between 6:30 am and 9:30 am in Nyoria area.

In Bithra Mandaria village, Trishna (50) was mauled to death by a tiger. Her half-eaten body was recovered from a sugarcane field, with severe injuries to her back and waist, a police official said.

Minutes earlier, the same tiger allegedly attacked Nilesh (20), also from the same village, while he was on his way to cut fodder. His friend, Harivansh, intervened and fought off the tiger with a stick, managing to save Nilesh, the official added.

A second tiger was spotted by locals in the neighbouring Sahjaniya and Anwarganj villages. Around 6 am, the animal attacked Meena (50), of Sahjaniya village while she was heading to her field, the official said.

The tiger dragged her about 20 metres before fleeing as villagers raised an alarm. Meena sustained serious injuries to her back and is receiving treatment at a government hospital, along with Nilesh, the official added.

District Magistrate (Pilibhit) Gyanendra Singh along with Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav visited the affected areas.

Singh termed the incidents unfortunate and directed forest officials to intensify surveillance and deploy expert teams to track the man-eating tigers. He also made orders for rescuing the tiger responsible as per government protocol.

Forest teams, led by forest officer Bharat Kumar DK and ranger Sher Singh, have launched efforts to locate and capture the tigers, Singh added.

Drone surveillance and two elephants were deployed earlier this week after a tiger killed a farmer, Dayaram, in Phulhar village on Monday, the official said.

Authorities closed schools in the Nyoria region on Thursday as a precaution. This is the fourth tiger attack in the area in the past four days.

