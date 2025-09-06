New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday that it is time to come together to preserve Odisha's heritage, promote it, and contribute to the vision of a developed India.

Pradhan, along with yoga guru Baba Ramdev, attended the Odisha Journalism Award 2025 in New Delhi, where several journalists were honoured for their contributions to journalism in India and Odisha.

In a post on X, Pradhan wrote, "Today, at the India and Odisha Journalism Award 5 event organised by Pallibani Mission in Delhi, I had the pleasant opportunity to honour various journalist colleagues who have given a new dimension to journalism in India and Odisha, alongside Yoga Guru Swami @yogrishiramdev ji. On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed journalist colleagues Sanjeev Paliwal, Pratap Somvanshi, @saurabhtop, friends from Odisha, Sangram Sarangi, Ratnakar Bhoi, and Satyasundar Barik. I also express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend Ramachandran ji for organising this event."

He further said that in 1936, Odisha earned the distinction of becoming the first language-based state in the country.

"In 1936, Odisha earned the distinction of becoming the first language-based state in the country, and in the coming years, we will witness its centennial celebration. In 2014, Odia was granted the status of a classical language, and Ramachandran ji has made a special contribution to promoting Odia as a language. Through the National Education Policy 2020, we have also worked to encourage all mother tongues of the country. Odisha's role is extremely important in realising Prime Minister Modi ji's resolve for a 'Developed India'," he said.

"As an Odia, it is our responsibility to establish our great culture, rich history, and remarkable heritage not only at the national level but also on the international stage. The path for the spread of Buddhism across the world also originated from Odisha, which reflects the global spiritual significance of our land. Now is the time for all of us to come together to preserve Odisha's heritage, promote it, and contribute immensely towards the direction of a Developed India," he added.

Yog guru Baba Ramdev said that those playing an important role in national journalism were awarded.

Speaking to reporters, Baba Ramdev said, "We are honouring the outstanding journalists of Odisha who play a significant role in promoting Odisha's rich culture. We awarded those who raise awareness in society on this national platform today. For the first time, those playing an important role in national journalism were awarded....Odisha has developed in every area, whether in education, business or politics...I salute Dharmendra Pradhan for guiding Odisha." (ANI)

