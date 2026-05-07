India News | TMC Condemns Killing of Suvendu Adhikari's Aide, Demands CBI Probe

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday condemned the killing of Chandra, the personal assistant to West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, near Madhyamgram in West Bengal.

On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari's PA was allegedly shot at and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital near Madhyamgram.

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In a statement on X, the TMC demanded swift action and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

The TMC said, "We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force."

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It further said, "We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy, and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest."

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari reached the hospital in Madhyamgram soon after the incident.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the role of central forces following the killing in Madhyamgram.

In a post on X, Kakkar said, "Where are those 2.5 lakh central forces in Bengal, which were deployed precisely to ensure that no incidents occur? Will the Home Minister, who is in command of the entire state, take responsibility for this firing incident? If the BJP couldn't even protect the close aide of Bengal's biggest leader, what security will the BJP government provide to common people? The BJP should not turn Bengal into another Manipur."

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued a directive to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure "zero tolerance" towards any incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

This comes after the BJP scored a spectacular victory in the Bengal assembly polls by winning 207 seats, and is going ahead with its plans for government formation. (ANI)

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