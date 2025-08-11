New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): TMC MP Mitali Bagh fainted amidst the Opposition's protest march against the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and fellow MPs promptly assisted and escorted her to the hospital.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by Delhi Police during their protest march against the Election Commission over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar and allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, and other MPs were also among those detained by the police. The detained MPs were corralled into a bus to be taken to the Parliament Street police station.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition's fight is not a political fight but a fight to save the constitution.

"The reality is that they cannot talk. The truth is in front of the country. This fight is not political. This fight is to save the Constitution. This fight is for One Man, One Vote. We want a clean, pure voters list," the Congress leader said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, "Dare hue hai. Sarkaar kaayar hai. (They are afraid, the Government is a coward),"

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen jumping over barricades as Delhi Police stopped the INDIA bloc MPs from marching to the Election Commission's office The Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister could be seen climbing over the barricades, installed by the police to block the protesting MPs. Akhilesh Yadav jumped to the other side to continue the protest.

"They are using the police to stop us," Akhilesh Yadav shouted after crossing the barricades.

"We are protesting peacefully. We consider Mahatma Gandhi as our ideal..." Supriya Sule said.

Senior INDIA bloc leaders- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP SCP chief Sharad Pawar also joined the protest.

The protest march began from the Makar Dwar of the Parliament under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The MPs began their march to urge the EC to address their concerns on the alleged "voter theft"

The MPs were raising slogans of "vote chor" as they marched towards the office of the poll body at Nirvachan Sadan, before being halted by Police. The Delhi Police said that the MPs did not take permission for the march.

BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accused the Congress of misleading the public.

"The country can see if there is anyone who is working against the Constitution, it is led by Rahul Gandhi. SIR is not happening for the first time in the country. Congress lies about EVMs, raises the issue of Maharashtra elections, Haryana elections and creates a mountain of lies...It is their well-thought-out strategy to create a state of anarchy...I appeal to the Opposition and the Congress party to raise all issues in Parliament...During discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, the Opposition and Congress had no agenda..." (ANI)

