By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh on Friday alleged that ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was attempting to supress charges against Debanjan Deb, the fake IAS officer arrested in connection with vaccine scam in the state.

"Deb is connected with almost everyone, be it the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mayor of Kolkata or any other minister. All of these people have a significant role to play in this case and are trying their best to suppress the case," Ghosh told ANI.

Debanjan Deb was arrested by Kolkata Police last week and remanded to police custody for allegedly posing as an IAS officer and in connection with organising fake vaccination camps.

"Deb worked formerly in the IT Cell of TMC party. Deb posed as a Joint Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Kolkata for carrying out fake vaccine scams. In a similar way, during this year's West Bengal Assembly election, several fake officers were appointed from polling to counting booths to carry out rigging of data. I am confident that these fake officers did influence this year's polls", Ghosh alleged.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee holds both Chief Minister's post as well as the health ministry's portfolio in the state.

On June 26, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan demanding a probe by central agencies into the alleged COVID-19 vaccination fraud case in Kolkata.

Upon meeting Union Minister Amit Shah, Adhikari yesterday said, "We are working under the guidance of Amit Shah ji and he continues to guide us from time to time." Adhikari also briefly spoke on the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said that the matter is in the Court and further refrained from commenting on it.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had meetings with BJP top brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the state BJP prepares to take on the Mamata Banerjee government over post-poll violence during the budget session of assembly that began today. (ANI)

