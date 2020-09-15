New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen gave a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over the community spread of COVID-19.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 49-lakhs with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 80,776 deaths, as per the MoHFW.

Apart from Sen, several other party leaders, including DMK and Congress, have given Zero Hour notices over the 'adverse impact of holding NEET exams, leading to suicides by students', and Maratha reservations, respectively.

Similarly, actor-turned-politician and Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan gave a notice in the Rajya Sabha over 'alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry'.

The monsoon session of Parliament had commenced on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid coronavirus. (ANI)

