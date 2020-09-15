New Delhi, September 15: India's COVID-19 tally on Tuesday crossed 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the coronavirus tally in the country has now surged to 49,30,237. Of the total cases, India now has 9,90,061 active COVID-19 cases while 38,59,400 patients have been cured/discharged from different hospitals across the country. With 1,054 new fatalities, the coronavirus deaths in India rose to 80,776, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said. COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready By First Quarter of 2021, Says Harsh Vardhan.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India currently stands at 77.88 percent while the fatality rate is 1.65 percent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with a total of 10,77,374 COVID-19 cases with 17,066 new cases reported on Monday. With 363 new fatalities, the death toll in the state rose to 29,894. Apart from Maharashtra, several other states including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have been severely hit by the pandemic. COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone Not Possible Before 2024, Says Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla.

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 new cases & 1,054 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated & 80,776 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/il5RGbtiFG — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020

With the latest numbers, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra shot past Russia - which stands fourth on the Worldometer dashboard after USA, India and Brazil. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India tested 10,72,845 COVID-19 sample in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 5,83,12,273. Single-Day COVID-19 Cases Globally Hit Record High, 3,07,930 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Says WHO.

India remains the second worst-hit nation with the COVID-19 pandemic while the US tops the list. The coronavirus tally across the world has surpassed the 29.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 9,27,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. On Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 29,182,198 and the fatalities rose to 927,015, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

