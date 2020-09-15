Poco, the former sub-brand of Xiaomi officially launched the Poco M2 handset in India last week. Today, the handset is all set to go on the first sale in the country. The online sale will begin at 12 noon via Flipkart. The handset will be made available for sale with a Rs 2,000 discount, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Poco M2 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched; Priced in India at Rs 10,999.

In terms of specifications, Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ Corning Glass 3 waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

Get an edge in performance everytime with the @MediaTek Helio G80 processor on the #PowerFTW, #POCOM2. First sale tomorrow at 12 noon on @Flipkart. Know more: https://t.co/bxGuV7ddTD pic.twitter.com/LTs1X2D6le — POCO India #POCOM2 (@IndiaPOCO) September 14, 2020

For photography, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera system comprising of a 13MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Poco M2 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

The device will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The budget smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, dual VoLTE support, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, IR Blaster, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Poco M2 with 4GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 10,999 whereas the 6GB & 128GB model costs Rs 12,499.

