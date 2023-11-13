Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 13 (ANI): Trinamool Congress leader Santanu Sen on Monday alleged that the 'hooligans' of Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) ganged up and killed their party leader Saifuddin Laskar while he was going to offer Namaz.

The TMC leader said that during the Left's rule, most of the Trinamool workers were the victims of political murders in the state. "Now after 12 years of TMC's rule, our workers are only being killed," Sen said.

Earlier in the day, TMC's regional president, Saifuddin Lashkar, was shot dead in West Bengal's Jayanagar district. Police said that a person has been arrested in the matter and he has confessed to the crime.

Responding to it, Sen said, "This is not the first time, they (opposition) are not able to fight with TMC politically. When the Left was in power in West Bengal, TMC workers were politically murdered. Now after 12 years of TMC's rule, our workers are only being killed. This is because TMC does not support the politics of hooliganism."

"Today, the hooligans of BJP and CPM killed Saifuddin while he was going to offer Namaz, but they need to understand that killing our people will not stop us, the people of West Bengal are in support of TMC," the TMC leader added. (ANI)

