Davanagere, November 13: A shocking incident of a man dying after being attacked by a group of monkeys was reported from Davangere, in Karnataka, on Monday. The deceased, identified as 60-year-old Gutteppa, a resident of Arakere village in Honnali taluk, was the vice president of PLD bank.

According to police, the monkey attack took place when Gutteppa came out of his house for a walk in the morning. Gutteppa was seriously injured in the monkey attack and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Monkey Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Man Succumbs to Injuries After Troop of Monkeys Attack Him on House Rooftop in Badaun.

Former BJP MLA, MP Renukacharya visited the family and paid condolences. The villagers complained to Renukacharya about the monkey, bear and leopard menace in the village. Renukacharya assured the villagers that he would pursue the matter with the forest department to find a solution to the man-animal conflict.

