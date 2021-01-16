Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday clocked 610 new COVID-19 infections, aggregating 8,30,183, while six more fatalities pushed the toll to 12,257, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 775 people getting discharged as the total number of those cured so far rose to 8,11,798.

Active cases, which have been declining, stood at 6,128 on Saturday.

As many as 52,307 samples tested, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,51,77,094.

Of the new cases, the State capital logged 176 infections while the rest were scattered across other districts, taking its tally to 2,28,911. The city has reported 4,062 deaths so far

Five of the people who tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday were returnees from various destinations, including from the United Arab Emirates

As many as 17 districts added new cases in single digits while 35 others reported 'nil' deaths in the last 24 hours.

All the deceased were aged above 70 years and had pre- existing morbidity or chronic diseases, the bulletin said.

