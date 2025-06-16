Chennai, June 16 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday orally directed the Tamil Nadu police to arrest an ADGP ranked official in connection with a kidnap case and he was secured minutes later.

Justice P Velmurugan gave the directive while hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who apprehended arrest in the case. He represents Kilvaithinankuppam (SC) and heads an outfit.

Assistant Director General of Police (ADGP) HM Jayaram was arrested after he came out of the court building.

The judge also came down heavily on the legislator.

When the case came up for hearing on Monday, the judge orally summoned Moorthy, leader of Puthia Bharatham Katchi and ADGP Jayaram, whose official car was allegedly used for kidnapping, to appear before the court in the afternoon. Accordingly both appeared before the court.

The Judge asked Jagan Moorthy as to how many votes he secured to become a MLA.

Moorthy replied that he polled around 80,000 votes and won by a margin of 10,000 votes.

To this, the judge said the people had cast their votes in his favour to serve them and not to conduct Kangaroo Courts.

He asked Moorthy to go to the Legislative Assembly and highlight people's issues on the floor and make an attempt to solve them.

"You not only represent those who voted for you but you represent the entire constituency", the judge orally added.

The court said if any layman approaches the MLA with some grievance, he should try to help them.

Pointing out at the submission of the Additional Public Prosecutor that when the police went to call him for enquiry, nearly 2,000 people surrounded his house, the judge said this was not good.

"Why do you want so many people with you. You are an MLA. Why are you shying," the judge added.

The judge asked the MLA to cooperate with the inquiry.

The judge made these observations orally.

The court also directed the police to secure ADGP Jayaram.

One cannot equate the MLA and the police as the latter was a public servant. The court wanted to send the message to all public servants, the judge added.

In his brief order, the judge said since two of the accused have given a confession statement against the ADGP, action should be taken against him in the manner known to law.

The judge posted to June 26, further hearing of the case.

