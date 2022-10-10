Salem (TN), Oct 10 (PTI) AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami took potshots at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday saying the latter was afraid of his own partymen.

Also, he took exception to the Chief Minister's remarks on his party and said that the AIADMK would emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha election winning all the 40 seats, including the lone Puducherry constituency.

Addressing party workers and newly inducted members, Palaniswami referred to the Chief Minister's speech in Chennai after he was unanimously elected as DMK president for the second time, and said Stalin was afraid of his own partymen.

"Stalin said he has been spending sleepless nights and wakes up in the morning hoping that problems are not created by his party workers, including seniors," Palaniswami said.

During the acceptance speech, the DMK president had said the AIADMK was a divided house, riddled with factional feud, and the BJP was trying to use it to its benefit.

"Do not forget that the BJP would go to any extent of cheap politics to win the next LS polls," the DMK chief said and claimed that the AIADMK and BJP would try to insult the party through a campaign of lies in the run up to the Parliamentary polls.

"We have to face it through our welfare measures for the people," Stalin had said.

