Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu government said it is committed to support all the 1,890 medical students, who returned from the war-torn Ukraine, to pursue their studies either in the country or places where the syllabus is similar to the one followed in the eastern European nation, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian told the Assembly on Friday.

Also Read | Kerala: Three Booked for Murder Bid on Youth in Kochi.

Speaking during a call attention motion moved by various parties, barring the BJP, expressing concern over the returnees' future, the Minister said the students had expressed willingness to continue their studies either in Tamil Nadu or any Indian State or even in a country, which followed Ukraine's syllabus.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin had conveyed this to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who informed Parliament that India was in touch with Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland and other countries to enable the students continue their studies," he said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 7th Roza of Ramadan on April 9 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)