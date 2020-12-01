Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 1,404 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,83,319 and with 10 more fatalities, the death toll mounted to 11,722.

The new infections include 380 from Chennai and Kallakurichi district reported nil cases while districts including Ariyalur (5), Kanyakumari (8), Perambalur (3) and Theni (5) reported cases in single digits, in keeping with the overall state trend of declining coronavirus cases.

Of the dead, nine had co-morbidities and one no chronic illness. The 7.83 lakh plus case tally includes 2,15,739 from Chennai and the death toll of 11,722 covers 3,854 reported from the state capital, a Health department bulletin said.

With 1,411 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, 7,60,617 people have so far got cured of the infection and active cases dipped to 10,980.

As many as 65,058 samples were tested (under the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction method) and in total 1,21,25,059 specimens were examined (RT-PCR) in 221 labs in the state.PTI VGN SS

