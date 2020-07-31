Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) For the second day in a row on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu saw a dip, with the state reporting 5,881 infections and 97 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 3,935. With the new additions of confirmed cases, the total number of infected went up to 2,45,859, a health department bulletin said.

The state recorded 5,864 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and had been witnessing infections in excess of 6,000 for the past few days, with the number being 6,426 on July 29.

Today's positive cases include those who had arrived from various foreign and domestic destinations.

The cumulative discharges stood at 1,83,956 with 5,778 patients cured on Friday, while there were 57,968 active cases and this includes those in isolation, the bulletin said.

Chennai's downward spiral vis-a-vis positive cases continued, with the capital city recording 1013 infections, even as Kancheepuram (485), Ranipet (359), Thiruvallur (373) Virudhunagar (357) and Chengalpet (334) witnessed high single day virus loads.

Chennai was on the verge of recording one lakh cases, as the cumulative tally in the metropolis stood at 99,794 with 2,113 deaths.

Of the 97 deceased, eight had no comorbid conditions, the bulletin said.

The state had 120 testing facilities, with 59 of them in the public sector.

