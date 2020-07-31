Vidya Balan's latest film Shakuntala Devi has dropped on the Prime Video. The movie is based on the life of genius mathematician Shakuntala Devi, who was dubbed the Human Computer by the media. The movie was supposed to release theatrically but amid the COVID-19 pandemic theatres across the world are shut. So, the makers decided to go ahead with the unconventional OTT first release. But, the move also comes with the dangers of the movie being leaked on the internet early on. Piracy is a termite that is eating up the economy bit by bit. Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime: Twitterati Laud Vidya Balan's Performance As the Indian Mathematician aka the 'Human Computer'.

Unfortunately, Shakuntala Devi has also landed on various torrent websites. The WebRip of Shakuntala Devi is available all over. The Indian Government has blocked many torrent sites, but there are always workarounds for the people who want to illegally download material. The movie is leaked in 1080p and 720p.

Shakuntala Devi Leaked

We need to support artists by paying the money that they deserve instead of watching pirated cinema. Production houses have increased spending on anti-piracy methods, roping in best cuber security firms. Artificial intelligence-based anti-piracy services are in fashion. Chances are good that leaked versions of Shakuntala Devi will also be removed from the websites soon.

Netflix and Prime Video are very strict with piracy and they outsource their anti-piracy services from the US. Shakuntala Devi Movie Review: Vidya Balan Is A Joy To Watch In This Warm And Vibrant Film Directed By Anu Menon, Say Critics.

In 2019, the Indian Government introduced an anti-camcording provision in the Cinematography Act in the previous Union Budget. This was done to fight the piracy problem because of which the film industry loses up to Rs 209 crore every year.

