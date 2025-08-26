New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Tuesday called the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj and the case against him "baseless".

She called it a move to divert attention from the row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's education degree.

Sharing an X post, Atishi wrote, "Why was there a raid at Saurabh ji's place today? Because questions are being raised across the country about Modi ji's degree -- is Modi ji's degree fake? The raid was conducted to divert attention from this discussion."

Citing the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report in the PWD corruption case against Satyendar Jain, Atishi claimed that the cases against AAP leaders are "false and politically motivated".

"The case being cited pertains to a time when Saurabh ji was not even a minister. This means the entire case is baseless. Satyendar ji was also kept in jail for three years, and ultimately, CBI/ED had to submit a closure report. This clearly shows that all the cases against Aam Aadmi Party leaders are merely false and politically motivated," the X post read.

Earlier today, the ED carried out searches at the residence of former Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj in connection with a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in hospital construction projects in the national capital.

The raids began early morning at 13 locations, including Bhardwaj's residence, across the Delhi-NCR region, based on a certain tip-off in connection with the case.

The search operations are being carried out under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

These searches are in "connection with the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) recorded in the Delhi Hospital Construction Scam, relating to First Information Report (No. 37/2025) dated June 26, 2025, registered by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Delhi Police, against former Health Ministers of GNCT of Delhi, along with private contractors and unknown government officials." (ANI)

