Mumbai, August 26: Dream Sports, an RMG (real-money gaming) company, is expected to announce layoffs as the Online Gaming Bill 2025 has affected the gaming sector. Recently, it was reported that Probo, an RMG company, started silently laying off employees. Companies including Winzo, My11Circle, Pokerbaazi and Dream11 have suspended their real-money games business after the bill was introduced. However, Dream Sports co-founder CEO Harsh Jain said the company would not lay off its employees.

Dream11 layoffs are reportedly inevitable as the government's new Online Gaming Bill 2025 has reportedly affected 95% of the company's revenues. Despite the huge loss, CEO Harsh Jain maintained that Dream Sports would not cut jobs. Amid the RMG business ban by the Indian government, Dream11 shifted to a free-to-play game model. TCS Layoffs Backlash: UNITE and CITU Employee Unions Hold Protest Against IT Giant Alleging It Reduced High-Performing Employees; Tata Consultancy Services Issues Statement.

Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain Says “Not Laying Off People” Despite 95% Revenues Wiped Out

#Exclusive | 95% of @Dream11's revenues vanished overnight. Most companies would slash jobs. But @harshjain85 told @ShereenBhan, "We will not be laying off people." He says #Dream11 has enough capital in the bank to keep its 800-strong team going for the next couple of years.… pic.twitter.com/3psG9jSe0y — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) August 25, 2025

Dream 11 Layoffs Not To Be Implemented; CEO Harsh Jain

Dream Sports CEO, in an interview reported by Moneycontrol, said that his company was not interested in doing any layoffs. Further, he said, "All the talent here is safe." He announced plans to keep the talent to tackle the situation. Harsh Jain said that his company suffered from the Online Gaming Bill 2025, with 95% of the revenue gone. However, he said that Dream Sports will build new products to monetise in the future. Probo Layoffs: India’s Online Skill Gaming Platform Shuts Down Its RMG Business As Online Gaming Bill 2025 Passes, Begins Layoffs of Employees, Say Reports

On August 22, 2025, Mumbai-based Dream Sports stopped all the paid contests on its fantasy platform Dream11 and quickly shifted to the free-to-play online social games. Online Gaming Bill 2025 prohibits the RMG model, in which users have to deposit money in order to earn. Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain said that his company would develop new products in the future using the staff the company has. He said that the talent was needed for other businesses like DreamSetGo, FanCode and Dream Money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).