New Delhi, January 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that today is an important day for Delhi's development as he will shortly inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a wide range of development works. PM Modi said that the development works will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi" PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate DU’s East Campus, West Campus at Dwarka and Other Projects in Delhi on January 3.

The projects include a cutting-edge academic block at the Eastern Campus in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi, and another at the Western Campus in Dwarka, PM Modi said. Additionally, the foundation will be laid for the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, designed to embody excellence in education with state-of-the-art facilities, PM Modi added.

"These endeavours reflect our unwavering commitment to nurturing future generations by empowering them with knowledge, innovation and opportunities in an environment that inspires growth and learning," PM Modi said. PM Modi will visit newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments, Ashok Vihar, Delhi, at around 12:10 PM today. At around 12:45 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Delhi. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Multiple Development Projects in Delhi on January 3.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. The inauguration of newly constructed flats will mark the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.PM Modi will also inaugurate two urban redevelopments projects- the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar has transformed the area by replacing over 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.The project incorporates green building practices, with provisions such as a zero-discharge concept, solar energy generation, and rainwater harvesting systems.

The GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar includes 28 towers that house over 2,500 residential units, offering modern amenities and efficient use of space. The project's design incorporates rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and solar-powered waste compactors encouraging eco-conscious living.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka, Delhi built at around Rs 300 crore. It includes offices, auditorium, advanced data center, comprehensive water management system among others. The ecofriendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of three new projects in Delhi University worth over Rs 600 crore. It includes Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and Western Campus at Dwarka. It also includes building Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh, having state-of-the-art facilities for education.

