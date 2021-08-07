Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday congratulated wrestler Bajrang Punia for winning a bronze medal at the Olympics and noted that the state has made an important contribution to the country's campaign at the Olympics.

He said Neeraj Chopra will be given a cash reward of Rs 2.50 crore, a government job and a plot at a concessional rate.

Also Read | Kudi and OnePipe's Partnership Set To Provide Financial Access to Millions of Customers in Underserved Areas of Nigeria.

"Haryana wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze medal in 65 kg style wrestling. India won the sixth medal in Tokyo Olympics. According to the sports policy of the state, a cash prize of Rs 2.50 crore and a government job will be given to him. A plot on 50 per cent concession will be given to him," the release said.

An indoor stadium equipped with modern facilities will be built in Khudan, the village of Bajrang Punia, the release added.

Also Read | Female Entrepreneur Sabrina Ann Frontino Shares Her Insights About Navigating Success Through Ann's Boutique.

Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the Bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall A Mat B on Saturday. He defeated Niyazbekov 8-0 in the bronze medal match. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)