Fintech infrastructure startup, OnePipe has partnered with Kudi, a payments service company to provide more inclusive financial services to millions of underserved customers across Nigeria via Kudi Benefits Account.

Founded in 2018, OnePipe, leveraging its API-driven partnerships, is focused on working with organisations to embed and launch financial services like accounts, improved payments and credit within their products. OnePipe’s CEO, Ope Adeoye reiterated the need for incumbent financial services stakeholders to combine resources with innovators to ensure that underserved Nigerians are included into the digital financial ecosystem. In his words “the collaboration of Polaris Bank, Migo, Zitra investments, Kudi and of course OnePipe has birthed the value proposition driving the Kudi Benefits Account.”

Polaris via its digital banking platform, Vulte, facilitates the provisioning of full-fledged, regulatory compliant accounts, Migo and Zitra Investments provide the lending resources and all of these are stitched together via OnePipe’s versatile API gateway resulting in Kudi Benefits Account - “A NUBAN enabled account that provides services and benefits for Kudi’s unique customer base”

This collaboration with Kudi is set to deepen the financial access to millions of users who already rely on Kudi’s payment service to withdraw cash, send cash and pay their bills through its fast-growing network of over 50,000 Mobile Money Agents across Nigeria.

Speaking on this partnership, Kudi’s CEO, Yinka Adewale said that; “it is important to us to continue to explore various channels to drive financial access to every Nigerian regardless of who they are or where they live. Leveraging OnePipe’s infrastructure, partnership with Polaris Bank and others, we can now provide full utility, NUBAN bank accounts laced with a no-friction credit proposition via kudibenefits.chat and very soon we will be issuing debit cards to millions of users and expand our service offerings to them”

According to a recent EFInA report, over 38 Million Nigerian adults still do not have access to digitized financial services. This highlights the need for improved efforts and more innovative solutions like the Kudi Benefits Account to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria.

About Kudi

Kudi is a leading provider of cash collection, payment and other banking solutions in underserved markets in Nigeria. With a vision to make financial services accessible and affordable for all Africans, Kudi provides millions of users access to services such as cash withdrawal, cash transfer, bill payments, wallet top-ups and more through its fast-growing network of over 50,000 Agents.

About OnePipe

OnePipe is a mission-driven organization with an intense belief that the world needs a new type of financial services ecosystem. One where everyone has a role to play, and everyone has some value to capture. And while there’s a need for some gatekeepers, their influence needs to be minimal. Since its inception in August 2018, OnePipe has facilitated the seamless launch of financial services products by diverse, cross-industry innovators. OnePipe successfully processed over $5.6 million worth of Embedded Finance transactions in the month of June 2021.