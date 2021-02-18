New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the farmers' protest, on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material in relation to the FIR lodged against her.

Advocate Abhinav Sekhri, one of the lawyers representing Ravi, said he is waiting for the matter to be listed for hearing in the high court and then only he can comment about it.

The petition also seeks to restrain the media from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats, including those on WhatsApp, between her and third parties.

The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" backing the farmers' agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Ravi while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk have been granted pre-arrest bail by court.

