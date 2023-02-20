Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A top police officer and a former Indian Administrative Service official of the 1985 batch have been appointed to key posts in the Maharashtra government.

While Indian Police Service officer Brijesh Singh has been appointed as secretary in the chief minister's office (CMO), former IAS official Praveen Pardeshi will head Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), a think tank set up on the lines of NITI Aayog, as its CEO.

Singh, incidentally, was the first IPS officer to head the Maharashtra Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) between 2014 and 2019 under the Devendra Fadnavis government.

Pradeshi was Mumbai's civic chief when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March 2020, He left the post in May that year.

Both are considered close to Fadnavis, who is deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government.

