New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Monday said that certain routes have been diverted from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque for carrying out the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk in the national capital.

In a notice, Delhi Traffic Police informed, "Public Works Department (PWD) carrying out development work of scramble X-ing at Red Fort (From Digambar Lal Jain Mandir to Old Lajpat Rai Market) under SRDC Project of Redevelopment of Chandni Chowk from Lal Jain Mandir to Fatehpuri Mosque, Delhi. Half carriageway width, in direction from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate, would be closed for all vehicular traffic for approximately 30 days upto April 20, 2021 in first phase."

The following routes will be operational for motorists/public as alternative roads in this area:

From Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station/Kashmere Gate, when the carriageway of N.S Marg from Darya Ganj to Kashmere Gate is to be closed, then all buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate to Rajghat to Ring Road to Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to ISBT to Tis Hazari to Morigate to Pull Dufferin to ODRS. The remaining vehicles will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point to Nishad Raj Marg to Ring Road Shantivan to Hanuman Setu to their respective destination.

From Jama Masjid side: The traffic coming from Jama Masjid side and intending to go ODRS/Kashmere Gate side etc. will either take service road from parade ground parking towards Kabootar Market then N.S Marg to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly or may go from Jama Masjid to Brijmohan Chowk Daryaganj to Subhash Park T. Point to Nishad Raj Marg and proceed accordingly.

"Adequate traffic signages at appropriate locations have been placed for the guidance of the motorist and adequate traffic staff has been deployed to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic. Motorists are advised to follow the diversions and obey the instructions of the traffic police," read the notice. (ANI)

