Delhi, October 15: In a shocking incident, an on-duty Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan was dragged on the bonnet of a car for few metres after he attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic rule violation. According to an ANI update, an FIR has been registered against the driver of the car, Shubham, at Delhi Cantt police station, South West Delhi.

A similar incident took place earlier this year, where a purported video of a traffic policeman being dragged on a car’s bonnet went viral. In the video, the traffic police officer is seen trying to stop the car, when the driver tries to escape by speeding. Delhi: Man Drags Traffic Police Personnel on Car's Bonnet for Two Kilometers, Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Traffic Policeman Dragged on the Bonnet of Car, Watch Video:

An FIR has been registered against the driver of the car, Shubham, at Delhi Cantt police station, South West Delhi. https://t.co/taOqRAPdOA — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

The officer jumped on the bonnet and tried to stop the car but the driver turns the vehicle and dragged the cop. The policeman could be seen struggling to stay on the bonnet and not fall off.

