New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday issued its recommendations on "Promoting Local Manufacturing in the Television Broadcasting Sector".

According to the Ministry of Communications, digitalisation of the Indian broadcasting sector began in 2012 and was completed across the country by March 2017. It provided a unique opportunity for the growth of local manufacturers to cater to the demand. The Government launched initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' and has accorded the highest priority to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu Likely To Be Released From Patiala Jail on April 1.

The Authority with the objective of realistically assessing India's true potential in equipment manufacturing and arriving at the recommendations to the Government that would enable the Indian Broadcasting equipment manufacturing sector to transition from an import-dependent sector to a global hub of indigenous manufacturing has suo-motu issued a consultation paper on "Promoting Local Manufacturing in the Television Broadcasting Sector" on 22-12-2021, for seeking comment of all the stakeholders.

The last date of submission of comments was January 19, 2022 and counter comments, if any by February 2, 2022, which was extended on the request of stakeholders up to February 9 and February 23 respectively. The TRAI received 16 comments from stakeholders and a counter comment. In this regard, an Open House Discussion was also held on April 28, 2022 through video conference, said the Ministry statement.

Also Read | ChatGPT: Italy Blocks AI Chatbot over Privacy Concerns.

After considering all comments received from stakeholders during consultation process and further analysis of the issues, the Authority finalised its recommendations.

TRAI recommended the need to focus on emerging technologies and tenets of era of convergence and aim at building an eco-system for broadcast equipment. Centre of Excellence may be established for broadcast equipment or existing Telecom Centres of Excellence may be upgraded to focus on broadcast equipment as well.

The recommendations include Enabling organisations like Telecom Export Promotion Council (TEPC) or some similarly placed organization to promote and facilitate exports of locally manufactured broadcast equipment.

The Authority recommended Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC), the Department of Telecommunications should be mandated to test and standardise all the broadcast equipment. Further, it emphasized strengthening existing research and development centres in public sector, such as C-DOT.

TRAI said a go-to market strategy may also be adopted for the products developed through local research and development.

The Authority said Linear Set-up boxes should be brought under PLI scheme. Further, periodically review the availability of indigenous components required for broadcasting equipment including chipsets.

The availability of local components shall be considered while setting the localisation levels under the PLI scheme. It recommended reviewing the investment outlay required for obtaining benefits under the PLI scheme with a view to promoting manufacturing by MSME for some selected equipment as may be identified from time to time.

TRAI called for promotion of local manufacturing of other relevant components of the television broadcasting sector along the lines of Semicon India Programme.

The Authority recommended defining the scope of 'local manufacturing' for different equipment categories in the television broadcasting sector regarding the percentage of locally sourced components/services.

TRAI also recommended reviewing Free Trade Agreements and such agreements with regard to their impact on local manufacturing in the television broadcasting sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)