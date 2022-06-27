New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Administration of Tihar Jail in New Delhi are now changing prison cells of notorious gangsters more frequently in "routine transfers".

The move comes after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala from inside the Tihar jail. According to reports, Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

As per reports, the gangster was continuously in touch with his close associate Canada-based Goldy Brar, from inside the jail premises.

Brar, who has claimed responsibility for the death of the singer is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The Delhi Police Special Cell suspecting the involvement of the gang is questioning gangster Bishnoi and his aides Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana in connection with Moose Wala's murder. Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Rajasthan.

Presently rival gangsters of many states including from Delhi are lodged in Tihar Jail and jail authorities fearing gang wars are continuously changing the prison cells of notorious gangsters.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

It was learnt that Lawrence Bishnoi was running a racket of extortion from singers in Punjab.

At the same time, last year, Goldy Brar had also threatened Moose Wala by calling him on his behalf. After the murder of Moose Wala, the police are assuming that more singers may be on their radar.

Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Neeraj Bawana and the Pradhan gang are rivals. (ANI)

