Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 3 (ANI): Kishore Barman on Thursday took oath as a Cabinet Minister at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Agartala. The event was graced by the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with other Cabinet Ministers and senior dignitaries.

Following the ceremony, Kishore Barman expressed his heartfelt gratitude to both the central and state leadership for entrusting him with this significant responsibility.

"First of all, the central leadership and the state leadership have once again given me responsibility. For this, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I also thank our party president JP Nadda and our Home Minister Amit Shah, along with all the leaders at the central level," Barman said.

He further extended his gratitude to the state leadership, stating, "At the same time, I sincerely thank our Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, our State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and all the leaders of our state for entrusting me with this responsibility and faith. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for this."

Marking a new chapter in his political journey, Barman expressed his excitement about becoming a minister for the first time. "This is the first time I have become a minister, and I am truly excited," he remarked.

He also highlighted the role of strong leadership in guiding him through his responsibilities.

"I believe the biggest example of leadership is our Prime Minister, and along with him, our Chief Minister of the state is also a great example. I believe that the tasks and responsibilities ahead will become much easier under their guidance in the coming days," Barman added.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone in Kishore Barman's political career, reflecting the confidence of the party's leadership in his abilities. (ANI)

