Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 17 (ANI): An art and craft exhibition showcasing paintings and artworks by police personnel was inaugurated on Friday at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan premises in Agartala, marking the Police Week celebrations. The event features a total of 252 pieces created by the state's police force.

The event was inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan. The exhibition highlights the creative talents of police personnel, offering a unique glimpse into their artistic side beyond their official duties.

In a post on X, CM Manik Saha said, "Today, paid a visit to Art & Craft Exhibition organised as part of Tripura Police Week 2025 at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan, Agartala. The vibrant exhibition, brought to life by creative artworks, is captivating."

The exhibition is expected to run for several days, attracting visitors from all walks of life to witness the artistic expressions of the state's law enforcement officers.

Earlier, CM Saha had addressed Sharad Samman 2024 in Agartala.

In a post on X, CM Saha said, "Today, I had the honour of attending the Sharad Samman 2024 ceremony, organised by the Agartala Municipal Corporation at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan. On this colourful programme, handed over awards to the winning clubs/organisations and puja committees in various categories, in the presence of a packed audience, and the resonant sounds of traditional Dhak. It was an unforgettable evening."

CM Saha also paid tribute to the memory of His Holiness the Pujya Maharaj by attending a special ceremony organised at the closing ceremony of the year-long Diamond Jubilee celebration and addressed students and teachers present at Bardowali Shankaracharya Vidyayatan Girls' Higher Secondary School, established in 1965 by Brahmin Swami Vishnupuri Maharaj. (ANI)

