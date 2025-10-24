Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited GB Hospital in Agartala to meet government officials who were critically injured during Thursday's strike called by Tiprasa Civil Society, a part of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP).

Speaking to the media, CM Saha said that around 10 to 12 people were injured in separate incidents and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

The Chief Minister said he had been closely monitoring the situation since Thursday and had directed the administration to ensure peace and order across the state.

Saha expressed astonishment over the severity of the attacks carried out by TMP followers during what was announced as a "peaceful protest". He also expressed shock in his address to the media and in a social media post.

Large numbers of police personnel have been deployed in the Shantibazar and Kamalpur subdivisions under the Dhalai district to prevent further untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, addressing an event during the inauguration of the Takajala Mandal office on Wednesday, CM Saha warned against divisive politics and vowed to take legal action against any acts of violence.

"Some individuals are still pursuing a politics of division and conspiracy in the style of the communists; however, attempting to mislead the Janajati community will be of no use," Saha said.

He added, "The people of Tripura believe in peace, development, and democracy, and the present state government will not tolerate the use of force in the state under any circumstances. If anyone attacks us, we will give a befitting reply through legal means." (ANI)

