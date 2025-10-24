Dubai, October 24: Vaishnav Krishnakumar, an 18-year-old Indian student and a recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, tragically died in Dubai during Diwali 2025 celebrations on October 21. According to the local media, cardiac arrest was the cause of Vaishnav Krishnakumar's death. He was a first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai.

According to the Gulf News, Krishnakumar was celebrating Diwali on Tuesday, October 21, when he suddenly collapsed at Dubai International Academic City. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him "brought dead due to cardiac arrest." The Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further investigations. Vaishnav's family said that he had no known heart problems. Indian Citizen Dies in UAE: Civil Engineer Issac Paul Olakkengil From Kerala Dies During Scuba Diving Session at Jumeirah Beach in Dubai After Suffering Cardiac Arrest.

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar?

Vaishnav Krishnakumar hailed from Kerala's Alappuzha district. He lived in Dubai with his father, mother, and sister. His father, VG Krishnakumar, has been working in Dubai for over 20 years, while his mother, Vidhu Krishnakumar, is a teacher at GEMS Our Own Indian School, where Vaishnav studied. He was pursuing his first year of BBA in Marketing at Middlesex University Dubai. He was the Head of the School Council.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as the President of the Model United Nations Club and the Debating Society. Despite his numerous leadership roles, he always credited his success to the guidance he received from those around him. Vaishnav is survived by his parents, VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, and younger sister Vrishti Krishnakumar. Indian Nationals Murdered in Dubai: 2 Workers From Telangana, Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Srinivas, Killed by Pakistani Co-Worker at Modern Bakery LLC; Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar Condoles Deaths.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to repatriate the body to Kerala for the last rites. Gopi Karnavar, a relative and neighbour of Vaishnav, said the family visited their native place two years ago. "They rarely visited Chennithala. The last time they came here was for the housewarming ceremony of their newly built home two years ago," news agency PTI reported, quoting Karnavar as saying.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research

